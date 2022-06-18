21 years of Lagaan! Aamir Khan host a get together at his home - Watch

One of the greatest & iconic films made in the history of Indian cinema 'Lagaan' has turned 21 this year and celebrating the milestone, Aamir Khan hosted a small get-together for all the cast and crew members of the film.



The intimate gathering was hosted by Khan at his home and the night was full of chit-chats, food and fun games.



Khan's production house shared a video from the night showing Aamir in a relaxed mood with other members including director Ashutosh Gowariker, Daya Shankar Pandey, Pradeep Rawat, Yashpal Sharma Akhilendra Mishra among others.



The video was shared with the caption ''#21yearsof Lagaan'' Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan were also part of the celebration.



Reacting to the video, former Indian cricketer Irfan commented, ''What a lovely evening''.

The film was released in the year 2001 on June 15, 2001, and is among the three Indian films that bagged an Oscars and Academy nomination in the Best Foreign Language Film category.



Talking about the film, the film was made on a budget of ₹25 crores, one of the most expensive Indian films when it was released back then. The makers faced multiple challenges during the production, but at last, everything was worth it. Considered one of the best movies of Indian cinema, the film is set in the year 1893, during India's British period, and follows the story of villagers who are fighting against the high taxes imposed by the government.



It received critical acclaim and earned ₹65.97 crores at the box and become the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2001.