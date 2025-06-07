/'I go into my trash, and take it out': American Pie actor recalls cocaine addiction and what changed him

Jason Biggs, known for his American Pie franchise, has revealed his struggle with cocaine addiction, which got "worse and worse". Talking on the “Well with Arielle Lorre” podcast, the 47-year-old said that he developed the problem because he had money, access and no one who told him not to.

Biggs blamed the cocaine addiction on "being 22 with money in the bank and coke in my pocket and no one saying no to me." He recalled the one time he literally “climbed into the trash bin” to do cocaine. Biggs says he was trying to quit and had thrown it out. But he couldn't stop himself for long and went looking for it at 4 am.

"One of my craziest stories was, I was doing cocaine by myself in my house, and I did what I said was the last line.”

“Within 15 minutes, as soon as my last bump is wearing off, I’m like, ‘What am I doing?'” he added. “I go into my trash, and I take it out, and I do a line.”

Cocaine addiction got ‘worse and worse’

The actor said that his problem with cocaine for worse after he had just married his wife, Jenny Mollen, in 2008. He was 30 and said that he was "blocking everything out with drugs and alcohol". It got “just got worse and worse.”

Biggs told Lorre the same thing happened to him again. He threw away his drugs in an effort to quit, but couldn't resist the urge and went to fish them out from the trash. Biggs said on the podcast that after throwing the cocaine, he tried taking a sleeping pill, but instead went to take the drugs.

“Before I took the Ambien, I was like, ‘One more,’” he told the podcast host. “I went outside, and I climbed into the trash bin and got the bag of coke and went upstairs and did another line.”

The actor also recalled his struggle with sobriety while living in Los Angeles. It was only after the couple moved to New York City in 2015 that Biggs actually quit alcohol and cocaine. He has been sober for over seven years now.

Biggs attributes it to the "energy" of the city, which filled him in a way "that Los Angeles couldn’t."