Schitt’s Creek x IPL: Hollywood star Eugene Levy meets Rahul Dravid and fans can’t keep calm
Published: May 14, 2025, 06:18 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 06:18 IST
This is one crossover that no one could have predicted. Actor Eugene Levy, best known for creating and starring in Schitt’s Creek, is in India. Levy is not doing your usual sightseeing, instead the American Pie actor is watching cricket, meeting legends on the ground and even rooting for his favourite team Rajasthan Royals at the IPL.
The official page of Rajasthan Royals dropped a video of the head coach and Indian cricket legend Rahul Dravid meeting the Emmy- winning actor and it has left fans in a tizzy.
Rajasthan Royals took to their official Instagram account on Tuesday to share a video of Dravid presenting a personalised RR jersey to Eugene Levy. The jersey has Levy's name written on the back. "𝘚𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘵𝘵 just got real! Eugene Levy is a Royal," the caption read.
"OMFG WHAAAAT!? What is this cross over excuse me," wrote actor and IPL presenter Sahiba Bali. Another fan asked, "Is this a parallel universe? We got Johnny Rose supporting RR before GTA VI!!!" Referring to Eugene's Schitt's Creek character, a fan commented, "Woah Johnny Rose is PINK."
A Canadian actor and comedian, Eugene Levy is one of the most popular names in Hollywood's comedy circles. While the world now knows him for the popular series Schitt’s Creek (2015-2020), the actor has also been part of some iconic comedy movies American Pie series, Splash, Father of the Bride, and Cheaper by the Dozen 2 in the past. He has won four Emmys, one Grammy, and a Screen Actors Guild award. In his 70s, the actor earned worldwide fame with Schitt's Creek (2015—2020), which he also co-created with his son and co-star Dan Levy.