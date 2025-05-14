Published: May 14, 2025, 06:18 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 06:18 IST

This is one crossover that no one could have predicted. Actor Eugene Levy, best known for creating and starring in Schitt’s Creek, is in India. Levy is not doing your usual sightseeing, instead the American Pie actor is watching cricket, meeting legends on the ground and even rooting for his favourite team Rajasthan Royals at the IPL.

The official page of Rajasthan Royals dropped a video of the head coach and Indian cricket legend Rahul Dravid meeting the Emmy- winning actor and it has left fans in a tizzy.

Rajasthan Royals took to their official Instagram account on Tuesday to share a video of Dravid presenting a personalised RR jersey to Eugene Levy. The jersey has Levy's name written on the back. " 𝘚𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘵𝘵 just got real! Eugene Levy is a Royal," the caption read.

The video showed the veteran actor taking the jersey and looking at his name on it, before posing for the camera.

Needless to say, fans couldn’t contain their excitement over this crossover and flooded the comment box with reactions.

"OMFG WHAAAAT!? What is this cross over excuse me," wrote actor and IPL presenter Sahiba Bali. Another fan asked, "Is this a parallel universe? We got Johnny Rose supporting RR before GTA VI!!!" Referring to Eugene's Schitt's Creek character, a fan commented, "Woah Johnny Rose is PINK."