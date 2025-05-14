Published: May 14, 2025, 05:44 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
Here's a look at 6 Foreign players likely to miss rescheduled IPL 2025 featuring Marco Jansen, Josh Inglis, Heinrich Klaasen, Josh Hazlewood and others. Cricket | Sports | Photos
1. Marco Jansen
Marco Jansen is one of the players yet to confirm his return to the rescheduled IPL 2025. At the time of writing, he has scored 75 runs in 11 matches while scalping 11 wickets in the same time for Punjab Kings.
2. Josh Inglis
Aussie wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis has been included in the World Test Championship (WTC) final squad and is yet to confirm participation. While Cricket Australia has backed players' own decision, Inglis has yet to confirm participation with the North Indian side.
3. Heinrich Klaasen
Heinrich Klaasen is another big-money investment in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) who could miss the rest of the season. He has played 11 matches and scored 311 runs with a best of 71 in the ongoing season.
4. Josh Hazlewood
Like Josh Inglis, Josh Hazlewood is also in the Aussie squad for the WTC final and is yet to decide on his return. In case he misses out, Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) chances of a maiden IPL will take a major hit. He has scalped 18 wickets in 10 IPL 2025 matches so far.
5. Marcus Stoinis
Another Australian on the list, Marcus Stoinis, does not have any international commitments, having announced his retirement. Stoinis has scored just 82 runs in eight matches with a best of an unbeaten 34 in the IPL 2025 season for Punjab Kings.
6. Mitchell Starc
One of the best in the business, Mitchell Starc’s participation is also in limbo with the WTC final on the horizon. Starc has played a crucial role in Delhi Capitals’ rise and a bid in the IPL 2025 Playoffs, having scalped 14 wickets.
