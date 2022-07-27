Dhanush starrer 'Vaathi' is a bilingual college drama, checkout the poster

After creating a great buzz with his international debut with Russo Brothers ‘The Gray Man’, actor Dhanush is now promoting his upcoming bilingual Telugu-Tamil film ‘Vaathi’/ ‘Sir’. On Wednesday, Dhanush treated his fans by unveiling his look from the film, which is written and directed by Venky Atluri.

The film is touted as a campus tale, where Dhanush will be seen playing the role of a lecturer for the first time in his career. ‘Vaathi’ also stars Samyuktha Menon in the lead.

In the poster, Dhanush is seen completely engrossed in studying some books in a library under a table lamp. The film will also mark the actor’s first bilingual project, while it is also the first collaboration between Dhanush and director Venky Atluri, who predominantly works in the Telugu film industry. The Telugu version of the movie is titled ‘Sir’.

Speaking about the film and Dhanush, director Atluri said, "Dhanush will be seen as a lecturer in Sir. The film revolves around the education system and is simultaneously being made in Tamil and Telugu. Dhanush’s unflinching support on the sets is indeed unbelievable. GV Prakash’s music and Yuvraj’s cinematography are among the major highlights of the film."

‘Vaathis’ teaser will be out on Dhanush’s birthday, which is July 28 at 6 pm, and it is set to be released in October this year.

More details about the much-anticipated Telugu-Tamil bilingual will be announced shortly. The film is being produced by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, and Narra Srinivas will be seen in supporting roles in the film.

Apart from ‘Vaathi’ Dhanush also has another Tamil film ‘Thiruchitrambalam’, directed by Mithran Jawahar, suspense drama ‘Naane Varuven’, and action-thriller ‘Captain Miller’ ready for release.

