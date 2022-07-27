'The Witcher' Season 3 filming paused after Henry Cavill tests positive for Covid-19

The filming of the third season of Netflix's popular fantasy series 'The Witcher' has been halted after the main star of the show, Henry Cavill, tested positive for Covid-19. The highly contagious virus continues to affect film and TV production more than two and a half years after it first surfaced. The news was reported by a fan site of the show called Redanian Intelligence. The production cannot certainly continue since Cavill plays the titular role. His character is called Geralt of Rivia, who is one of the witchers, mutated humans trained to kill monsters that roam around the Continent, the fictional fantasy world of the series.

Witchers, including, were given training that made their reflexes inhumanly fast and fed with special potions in a process called Trial of the Grasses which most don't survive. Those who do are almost unkillable by ordinary warriors. After their training, witchers wander around, looking for coin in exchange for ridding people of monsters, that invaded reality after a cataclysmic event.

Geralt becomes entangled in a conspiracy involving Ciri, the granddaughter of a kingdom called Cintra, which was invaded by the Nilfgaardian Empire, a region in the south of the Continent.

Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the series is based on the book series by Polish fantasy author Andrzej Sapkowski. His works also spawned a hugely popular video game series developed by CD Projekt RED.

Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra also play lead roles of Ciri and Yennefer, respectively.

One of the most popular shows for Netflix, its second season debuted last year to mostly positive reviews. It scored 95 per cent on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus said, "The Witcher 's second season expands on its first in all the best ways -- and most importantly, it remains a whole lot of fun."

'The Witcher' season 3 does not have a premiere date yet.