'Let The Right One In' series trailer: Showtime's vampire series promises a fresh take on the genre. Watch

A trailer for the upcoming Showtime series 'Let The Right One In' is here. The show is an adaptation of the 2004 novel of the same name by John Ajvide Lindqvist, which inspired a 2008 Swedish film and an American remake in 2010. The story follows a being called Eli who appears as a 12-year-old girl but is actually a 200-year-old vampire. She lives with an adult companion who also provides her with food -- luring unsuspecting victims for her and disposing of them when Eli has had her fill.

Eli befriends a troubled young boy and builds a strong friendship with him. Both are rejects from society for different reasons and bond with each other. The Swedish and American remakes are quite different from each other both in terms of setting and themes. The remake was directed by Matt Reeves and was received with positive reviews, though some lamented that it diluted many of the novel's and original film's themes.

The series in question, titled 'Let The Right One In', appears to be trying to stay faithful to the story with its lugubrious tone and atmosphere. We do not know if its plot will significantly divert from the book or not, but in terms of the essence at least it is just right -- judging by the trailer.

The official synopsis says that the story will not feature a 200-year-old vampire, but rather a young girl who was turned a decade ago, and her companion is actually her real father, not the pretend one.

This puts a nice twist into the story, but it perhaps may lessen the impact of the story when the revelation of Eli's gender comes. However, the series format may allow the story to breathe more and explore aspects of the novel the two films could not.

Demián Bichir, Anika Noni Rose, Grace Gummer, Madison Taylor Baez, Kevin Carroll, Ian Foreman and Jacob Buster star.

The original synopsis of 'Let The Right One In' reads, "Inspired by the original hit Swedish novel and film, the series centers on Mark (Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Baez), whose lives were changed 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire. Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the human blood she needs to stay alive. With these emotionally charged and terrifying ingredients as a starting point, LET THE RIGHT ONE IN will upend genre expectations, turning a naturalistic lens on human frailty, strength and compassion. Led by Oscar nominee Demián Bichir (A Better Life), the series also stars Tony winner Anika Noni Rose (Dreamgirls, Power), Grace Gummer (Mr. Robot), Madison Taylor Baez (Selena: The Series), Kevin Carroll (Snowfall), Ian Foreman (Merry Wish-Mas) and Jacob Buster (Colony). Award-winning playwright, writer and producer Andrew Hinderaker (Away, PENNY DREADFUL), who wrote the pilot, will serve as showrunner and executive produce along with Seith Mann (HOMELAND, FreeRayshawn, Blindspotting), who directed the pilot and will also direct additional episodes."

