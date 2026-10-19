/China-Pakistan Karakoram drills raise Siachen concerns as Kargil War Army Chief warns India

China and Pakistan have stepped up their military cooperation with Karakoram 2026, a joint high-altitude army exercise in China's Xinjiang region. The drills have renewed attention on the strategic importance of the Karakoram corridor and the security implications for India's northern borders.

The exercise reportedly involves drone warfare, mobile target engagement, long-range sniping and joint command operations. Although officially described as counterterrorism training, these capabilities have applications in conventional warfare.

The two armies have previously conducted nine editions of the Warrior series of exercises. Their expanding military relationship also includes Chinese weapons supplies, training and reconnaissance activities. Beijing and Islamabad have reportedly operationalised their Boundary Joint Commission to strengthen border coordination.

Why Karakoram and Siachen matter

Speaking exclusively on WION's Defence Pulse, former Indian Army Chief General V.P. Malik, who led the Army during the 1999 Kargil War, warned about the military significance of these developments.

Gen. Malik explained that the Karakoram Highway facilitates the movement of heavy equipment and weapons from China into Pakistan. Its connecting routes could also support the induction of Chinese forces from Xinjiang into Gilgit-Baltistan.

He particularly emphasised the importance of Siachen.

India, he argued, cannot afford to vacate the glacier because of its strategic position overlooking the Shaksgam Valley, which is an integral and inalienable part of Indian territory. India firmly rejects the 1963 Sino-Pakistan Boundary Agreement over the Shaksgam Valley as illegal and invalid.

Gen. Malik also recalled previous Chinese military exercises and reconnaissance activities in the region, warning that the latest training deserves close attention.

Kargil lessons for today's Army

Drawing on his experience during the Kargil War, Gen. Malik identified inadequate intelligence and surveillance as a major weakness in 1999, particularly during harsh winter conditions.

His first recommendation to India's current military leadership is continuous intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance using both technological and human resources.

He also called for integrated military operations and the establishment of theatre commands to improve coordination between the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Gen. Malik stressed the importance of indigenous defence manufacturing, recalling India's dependence on foreign military equipment during Kargil and the difficulties of securing weapons imports during the conflict.

With drones, electronic warfare and cyber capabilities transforming modern combat, Gen. Malik believes India’s armed forces must prepare for coordinated military pressure along both the northern and western borders.