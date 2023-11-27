Zimbabwe in danger of missing out from T20 World Cup next year after losing to Uganda

Zimbabwe are on the verge of missing out a place in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 after losing their second match in the Africa Region Qualifier to Uganda. It was their second loss in three games having already lost to host Namibia in their opening game. They have won only one game, against Tanzania, in between two losses from the three gams played.

Zimbabwe currently fourth on the seven-team table with three more games to play. The top two teams will qualify for the main event scheduled to take place in USA and West Indies next year.

Talking about the match, Uganda won the toss and elected to field first. Zimbabwe had a horrible start to their innings, losing Tadiwanashe Marumani for a diamond duck on the second ball only. Things just got settled for Zimbabwe with 43-run partnership between Innocent Kaia and Sean Williams before Uganda struck twice in span of four runs.

The batting team, despite skipper Sikandar Raza's 48, could not get going as the wickets fell at regular interval. Zimbabwe eventually could manage 136/7 in their 20 overs. For Uganda, Dinesh Nakrani was the pick of the bowlers with a spell of 3/14 in four overs.

During the chase, Uganda also lost two early wickets but decent partnerships after that and a relative low target ensured that they pull off their maiden win against a full member.

For Uganda, Alpesh Ramjani and Riazat Ali Shah score and 40 and 42, respectively as the team reached 137-run target in 19.1 overs with five wickets left. From Zimbabwe only Richard Ngarava and Sean Williams were among the wickets, taking 2/24 and 1/14, respectively.