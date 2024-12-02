New Delhi, India

Pakistan will face hosts Zimbabwe in the second and penultimate T20I, of the three-match series, on Tuesday (Dec 3). Salman Agha-led Men in Green won the series opener by 57 runs and will look to seal the series with another win. The tourists have bounced back in style in the white-ball tour after losing the first ODI. Since then, they won the last two ODIs convincingly and now have a 1-0 lead in the T20 series.

Talking about the 1st T20I, Pakistan opted to bat first in Bulawayo. Usman Khan and Tayyab Tahir top-scored with 39 apiece whereas others also contributed to take the team score to 165/4. In reply, the home side never got going, except Tadiwanashe Marumani (33) and captain Sikandar Raza (39), to only manage 108 in 15.3 overs with Abrar Ahmed returning with 3 for 28 and Safiyan Muqeem claiming 3 for 20.

It will be interesting to see if Zimbabwe keeps the series alive in the second and penultimate tie on Tuesday.

HERE IS ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE 2nd T20I LIVE STREAMING -

When is the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd T20I?

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd T20I will be played on Tuesday (Dec 3).

Which stadium will host the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd T20I?

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd T20I will be held at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

At what time will the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd T20I start?

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd T20I will commence at 4:30 PM (IST).

Where to watch the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd T20I on TV?

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd T20I will have no live telecast in India.

Where to watch the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd T20I on OTT?

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd T20I will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Squads:

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Clive Madande, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Brandon Mavuta, Faraz Akram

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Omair Yousuf, Usman Khan (wk), Salman Agha (c), Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem, Haseebullah Khan, Arafat Minhas, Qasim Akram, Aamer Jamal, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Hasnain