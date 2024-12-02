New Delhi, India

Prithvi Shaw, with a base price of INR 7.5 million (75 lakhs), went unsold in the recently held IPL 2025 mega auction in Saudi Arabia. The right-hander led India to a memorable U19 World Cup win in 2018 and was soon picked by the Delhi Daredevils (DD), now known as the Delhi Capitals (DC). He could, however, never cement his spot due to fitness and inconsistency. For India, Shaw made his debut in 2018, where he scored a hundred in his maiden Test, and last played in mid-2021. He has also been involved in many controversies, on and off the field, and faced a doping ban in 2020. Seeing Shaw's decline, post IPL 2025 auction, his childhood coach admitted that 'everything but his game rose'.

Advertisment

"He is just 25 years old. He still has age in his hand. He can bounce back with hard work if he wants to sustain in competitive cricket," Shaw's coach Santosh Pingutkar told ETV Bharat.

Also read: LSG owner explains why he broke the bank for Rishabh Pant, hints who can lead franchise in IPL 2025

Pingutkar added, "Other activities, everything but his game witnessed a rise. He was more involved in his groups outside cricket. But, no doubt he loves cricket. However, he wasn't able to convert his love for the game into his efforts. That's why he is witnessing such a lean phase. He should bounce back as soon as possible. Everyone's blessings are with him."

Advertisment

Left unsold in auction, Shaw continues to struggle, whereas his former colleagues Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, etc., have gone far ahead. The 25-year-old will be eager to move past the IPL snub and revamp his career. The right-hander, who has been compared with legends of the game, will be desperate to keep himself away from outside noise and work on his fitness in order to stage a memorable comeback.