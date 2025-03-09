In the ever-evolving world of women’s cricket, Amanjot Kaur has emerged as a vital cog in the Mumbai Indians' setup in the Women's Premier League (WPL). A retained player for the 2025 season, Amanjot has seen her role evolve significantly, stepping up as a dependable all-rounder in the absence of key players. With her ability to contribute in multiple facets of the game, she has become an indispensable asset to the franchise.

Amanjot’s journey in professional cricket has been one of perseverance and transformation. Initially, a top-order batter in domestic cricket, her transition into a lower-order finisher has been a defining aspect of her career with Mumbai Indians. The change wasn’t easy, but under the guidance of MI’s coaching staff and experienced teammates, she has honed her skills to become a well-rounded player.

“This is my third year in the WPL, so my expectations from myself are higher,” Amanjot shared. “With Pooja not in the team, my role has increased. I have to finish matches from the lower order, and I wanted to contribute as a complete all-rounder, not just in bits and pieces.”

Evolving as an all-rounder

Amanjot’s performances in the ongoing WPL have reflected her growing maturity. Tasked with coming in to bat in the lower order, she has delivered crucial runs in pressure situations, ensuring that Mumbai Indians have the depth to finish matches strongly. As a bowler, her role has been clearly defined—coming in after the powerplay to contain runs and break crucial partnerships.

“My role is very specific—I come in to bowl after the powerplay,” she explains. “At that point, it’s crucial how you carry the team’s momentum. If the powerplay went well, we need to build on it. If it didn’t, I have to restrict runs and create pressure.”

She stresses that execution is key, saying, “Sometimes your plans don’t work, but there’s no pressure. I know my strengths, my variations, and how to use them effectively. My main goal is to bowl as many dot balls as possible and break those crucial partnerships that can change the game.”

Playing in different cities presents its own challenges, but Amanjot was prepared. “I’ve played a lot in the domestic circuit—Baroda, Lucknow, almost every state—so I had an idea of how the wickets would behave. We prepared accordingly, practicing on red and black soil in Baroda and Mumbai, which helped a lot.”

Facing high-caliber opponents is another challenge, but Mumbai Indians' meticulous planning helps. “We have a team room session where we plan for every batter. We decide in which areas to block them, how to avoid leaking runs. Death overs are planned separately, middle overs are planned separately. That clarity makes things easier for me.”

Playing in front of the passionate MI Paltan is something she cherishes. “Our fans are more excited than us! Playing in Mumbai, in front of them, brings a little pressure because they expect a lot from us. Sometimes things don’t go our way, but we try our best to make sure they go home happy after watching the match.”

Reflecting on her three years with Mumbai Indians, Amanjot credits the franchise for her growth. “I started as a top-order batter in domestic cricket. When I debuted for MI, adjusting to a lower-order role was new for me. But MI helped me evolve, teaching me how to handle pressure and finish matches from that position.”

“There’s a myth that lower-order batters have to hit 10-ball 20s every time,” she says. “Sometimes you don’t have that much power, or you’re naturally not a big hitter. But MI has helped me understand how to pace an innings, take matches deep, and break partnerships. I focus on all three aspects—batting, bowling, and fielding—which makes things easier for me.”

As the WPL 2025 season comes to the business end, Amanjot Kaur remains a key player in Mumbai Indians' campaign. With her adaptability, composure, and all-round capabilities, she is proving why she is a name to watch out for in Indian cricket.