The UP Warriorz are all geared up for Season 3 of the WPL, and have named a new captain. India’s ace all-rounder Deepti Sharma, one of the mainstays of the UP Warriorz squad, was announced as captain, by Suresh Raina, the former India cricketer, who also hails from Uttar Pradesh.

Deepti, who was born in Agra in Uttar Pradesh, will be the first UP Warriorz captain to lead the team out at their home stadium – the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. For the first time in WPL, the Captain announcement was done live on broadcast.

Season 3 of the WPL marks the first time that the tournament will come to Lucknow, the home ground for the UP Warriorz, who will also be led by a cricketer from the home state. At the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, the UP Warriorz will play the Gujarat Giants (March 3), Mumbai Indians (March 6) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (March 8).

Deepti, who bats left-handed and is one of the best off-break bowlers in the women’s game, has been an integral part of the UP Warriorz set-up since Season 1. For the newly appointed captain, Season 2 of the WPL was particularly memorable from a personal point of view as she became the first Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in the WPL, against the Delhi Capitals, before going onto receive the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for the season as well.

She has played 17 games for the UP Warriorz, scoring 385 runs in 16 innings, with three half-centuries to her name, along with a highest score of 88 not out. With the ball, Deepti has picked 19 wickets over the course of the 17 games. That apart, Deepti was a crucial part of the London Spirit side, who won The Hundred in 2024. The India all-rounder has also played in the Women’s Big Bash League, where she has represented the Melbourne Stars and the Sydney Thunder.

Homecoming for Deepti

Deepti, who has won Asia Cup title with India in 2022, was also part of the squad that finished runners-up in the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2020 in Australia. In the India colours, the 27-year-old has played 124 T20Is, scoring 1086 runs from 79 innings, with two fifties to her name, and a highest score of 64. With the ball, she has picked 138 wickets, and is the highest wicket-taker in T20Is for the Indian women’s team. That apart, Deepti also became the first Indian across the men’s and women’s game to take 100 T20I wickets. She achieved this milestone during the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup.

Speaking on the appointment, Deepti Sharma said, “I am delighted and honoured to be named captain of the UP Warriorz, which is a team from my home state. The UP Warriorz has a fantastic squad, and we are confident that we will entertain our fans with the Warriorz brand of cricket, at the WPL this season as well. We can’t wait to play in Lucknow in front of our home fans, and hope to inspire the next generation of women athletes.”

Jinisha Sharma, Director, Capri Sports and Team Owner, said, “Deepti is one of the most versatile and impactful players in Indian cricket, and we are thrilled to have her lead UP Warriorz this season. Her sharp cricketing mind, all-round abilities, and calm leadership under pressure make her the ideal captain to guide this team. As a world-class match-winner and a fierce competitor, Deepti has time and again proven her ability to turn the game around. With her at the helm, we are confident that UP Warriorz will play fearless, dynamic cricket and make our fans proud.”

The UP Warriorz open their WPL Season 3 campaign against the Gujarat Giants on February 16 in Vadodara.