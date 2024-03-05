WPL 2024: RCB's Ellyse Perry 'worried' after breaking car window with six vs UPW

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Women's Aussie all-rounder Ellyse Perry said that she was 'worried' after smashing a car window in a Women's Premier League (WPL) match on Monday (Mar 4). Perry, playing against UP Warriorz (UPW) Women in Bengaluru, smashed a six in penultimate over of RCB's innings which broke tournament sponsor Tata's car window.

The Aussie was bemused with her own shot and immediately made a gesture of putting her hand over her head, indicating that 'she didn't mean to do it.' Speaking after the match about the shot, Perry said: “I was a bit worried. I’m not sure I have insurance over here to cover me. So in a bit of strife there.”

Perry eventually finished with 58 off 37 balls and added 95 runs for the second wicket with skipper Smriti Mandhana who herself scored 50-ball 80. Thanks to both, RCB finished with season-high 198/3 in 20 overs. Perry also praised the Bengaluru crowd as well as Mandhana to help her settle before going big.

“It is the the best atmosphere I have consistently played in front of in my entire career,” said Perry. “I had a great chance to get myself in with Smriti [Mandhana] at the other end, and then it was nice at the end to release a few.”

While chasing, UPW made a flying start with openers Alyssa Healy and Karan Navgire adding 47 runs for the first wicket in 4.1 overs. The chase, however, derailed soon as half of UPW's side including Healy, who hit 38-ball 55, were back in the hut in 12.3 overs for 113 runs.