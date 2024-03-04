Watch | RCB’s Ellyse Perry shatters car window with mammoth SIX in WPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Ellyse Perry showed her batting prowess in front of a near-packed M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday (Mar 4) night by slamming a mega six straight into the window of a car present at the venue, shattering the pane.

During the penultimate over of the match against UP Warriorz's Deepti Sharma, Perry standing inside her crease, blasted a loopy delivery towards the deep midwicket boundary. The ball handsomely cleared the boundary rope and smashed into the sponsor's car window, parked on a platform.

Television telemetry revealed that the six travelled 80 metres before thudding into the car window. The Australian superstar was taken aback by the trail of destruction her shot had left and could be seen with her hands on her head while letting out an audible gasp.