Watch | RCB’s Ellyse Perry shatters car window with mammoth SIX in WPL 2024
Story highlights
Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Ellyse Perry showed her batting prowess in front of a near-packed M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday (Mar 4) night by slamming a mega six straight into the window of a car present at the venue, shattering the pane.
During the penultimate over of the match against UP Warriorz's Deepti Sharma, Perry standing inside her crease, blasted a loopy delivery towards the deep midwicket boundary. The ball handsomely cleared the boundary rope and smashed into the sponsor's car window, parked on a platform.
𝘽𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙍𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙧𝙙𝙨 + 𝙂𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙚𝙨 😉— JioCinema (@JioCinema) March 4, 2024
Ellyse Perry's powerful shot shattered the window of display car 😅#TATAWPL #UPWvRCB #TATAWPLonJioCinema #TATAWPLonSports18 #HarZubaanParNaamTera#JioCinemaSports #CheerTheW pic.twitter.com/RrQChEzQCo
Television telemetry revealed that the six travelled 80 metres before thudding into the car window. The Australian superstar was taken aback by the trail of destruction her shot had left and could be seen with her hands on her head while letting out an audible gasp.
The game had a brief pause as the ground workers had to open the car gate and carefully retrieve the ball from the window debris.
Riding on Perry's 37-ball 58-run innings, RCB managed to put a record 198-run total on board after openers Sabbhineni Meghana and captain Smriti Mandhana shared a 50-run stand.
Mandhana was at her very best and so was Perry as they mounted a relentless assault on the Warriorz bowlers. RCB had a great platform set but even so, the Warriorz were let down by the bowling effort in the last five overs where they conceded nearly 70 runs.
When Sophie Ecclestone dismissed Perry in the last over, the all-rounder had already put the Challengers in a commanding position.
Playing XIs:
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Ekta Bisht, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh
UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani
