Lucknow Super Giants head coach Justin Langer sparked laughter at the post-match press conference with a light-hearted moment after their 12-run win over Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

While answering a question about injured pacer Mayank Yadav, Langer was interrupted by a phone ringing on the podium. Noticing "mom" flashing on the screen, he asked the reporter, “Who’s Maa?” With permission, he picked up the call and answered with a grin, “Mom, it’s 12:08 AM, I’m at a press conference,” leaving the room in splits.

Langer was clearly in good spirits after LSG bounced back from their heavy loss to Punjab Kings, successfully defending a total of 204 and restricting MI to 191/5 — marking their second win in four matches.

When asked about previous comments from team mentor Zaheer Khan, who had blamed unsuitable pitch conditions for their earlier defeat, Langer dismissed any pitch-related concerns. “The less we talk about the pitches, the better,” he said.

“To be completely honest, both pitches here have been excellent over the past two years. There was a bit of emotion after the last game, but I’ve really enjoyed playing here as head coach.” He added, “It’s nice to have some variation in the way pitches behave. Again, the less we talk about pitches, the better.”

