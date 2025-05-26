Former India Test skipper Anil Kumble believes SunRisers Hyderabad spinner Harsh Dubey has the potential to play red-ball cricket for India. The assessment comes after Dubey took 3/34 in SRH's last match of the season on Sunday (May 25) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

"He certainly has the potential, and we've seen him bowl today in the white-ball format. The consistency is what matters. And that's something he has shown in domestic cricket, of getting wickets. And this is a great opportunity to be part of the India A squad," Kumble said after the match while talking to ESPNCricinfo.

Kumble, India's most successful Test bowler with 619 wickets, also explained Dubey's bowling style and why he has been effective.

"He's giving it a tweak, that's the start. And when you do that, you certainly get a bit of drift. And, more importantly, it goes off the surface that much quicker. And that's something that we see in Harsh Dubey," Kumble said. "It's not just about tossing the ball up. People think that when you're looking to spin the ball... he gives it a proper tweak. And even when you're pushing it - you're looking to bowl faster - you still need to give it a bit of a rip.

"The trajectory needs to be flatter, but you're still giving it a rip, that's what gives you the dip. Today, when he got Ramandeep [Singh] out, and also Andre Russell, he beat them with pace, not just the turn or with... with Russell, it just came back with the arm. He beat them with pace, and that's what you want from a spinner," he added.

Dubey was signed by SRH as a temporary replacement and played only after IPL resumed on May 17 following a hiatus. He impressed everyone with his skills - taking five wickets in three games played. He will next be seen playing for India A later this week on the shadow tour before India senior team reaches the UK for the five-Test series.