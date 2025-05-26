IPL 2025 | 664 in 60 overs - GT bowlers losing form at wrong time, says ex-SRH coach

Former SRH coach Tom Moody thinks Gujarat Titans bowlers are losing form at the wrong time. The comments come after GT conceded 278 runs against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday (May 25) in their last league game of the season.

"It is a concern that a number of their bowlers are losing form at the wrong time," Moody said while talking to ESPNcricinfo. "Coming into the finals, one area of your game you want to be absolutely confident with is your bowling attack and everyone not looking over their shoulder but looking to take the responsibility themselves. And I look at their attack and really there's only one bowler that's bowling well and the rest are trying to find form.

"And that's probably being a little bit harsh on Sai Kishore because I think he's been quite consistent, but it's nearly like his bowling has been swept away along with many other bowlers purely because they haven't been able to build the most important thing, and that's those partnerships with the ball."

GT, in their last three games, have conceded a total of 664 runs including 230+ twice - against CSK and LSG before that.

The result of the match vs CSK, however, didn't have any bearing on GT's playoff standings as they have already qualified for it but it does affect the chances of their two two finish. GT finished the league stage with 18 points from nine wins and five losses in 14 games.

The Shubman Gill-led team will finish second at max as one of Mumbai Indians or Punjab Kings will surpass them in points after MI vs PBKS game. One of MI or PBKS, each at 17 points in 13 games, will finish at 19 points barring rain interruption and will go past GT.