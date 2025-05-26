'That's where I went wrong,' reveals Klaasen after ending IPL 2025 for SRH with a ton

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowed out of the IPL 2025 with a bang as they scored 278/3 in their last league match vs KKR and won the game by 110 runs on Sunday (May 25). It was Heinrich Klaasen who played the innings of the season - hitting 105 not out off 39 balls. The Protea batter had many starts this season but could not get going mostly apart from this hundred and a fifty.

"Not trying to hit every ball for six," Klaasen said after the match when asked what was different about this innings. "I think that's where I went wrong this season. Hitting the hard length. [Sunil] Narine had a spell there that it was quite difficult to get away and I had to improvise a little bit. So, sticking to your hard length, mix it up and just play with his length is quite important.

"It's been a long season of disappointment and sometimes against your processes. Luckily, I stuck to it and finally I've got a little bit of reward tonight," he added.

The Protea still ended up as SRH's highest scorer of the season - 487 in 13 innings - at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 172. He thanked the franchise for putting the trust him as well.

"The franchise puts a lot of money into this. They've been around for 13, 14 years. And for us, we had a bad start to middle end of the competition and it just didn't look well on the field. For us to turn it around and we've played brilliant cricket over the last three and a half games. And to just give back to them as well," he said.

SRH finished the season with 13 points from six wins, one no result and seven losses in 14 games but failed to make it to the playoffs.