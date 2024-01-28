IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ben Stokes fires 'no-look throw' to run out Ravindra Jadeja on day 4 - WATCH
Story highlights
Stokes stumbled for balance but fired the ball underarm towards the non-striker's end and Jadeja, one of the quickest runners between the wickets, was found short.
England skipper Ben Stokes made a sensational 'no-look throw' to dismiss India's Ravindra Jadeja on day 4 (Jan 28) of the ongoing first Test in Hyderabad. Jadeja was the third wicket to fall after tea with India already five down despite being 95/3 at one point in the chase of 231. The Indian all-rounder played a shot towards mid-on off Joe Root and Stokes charged quickly to collect and release the ball.
Stokes stumbled for balance but fired the ball underarm towards the non-striker's end and Jadeja, one of the quickest runners between the wickets, was found short. The first innings top scorer for India could manage only 2 (20) this time, leaving India in a precarious position at 119/6. Have a look at the run-out below:
Stokes hits the bullseye and HOW! 🎯😯#INDvsENG #IDFCFirstBankTestSeries #JioCinemaSports #BazBowled pic.twitter.com/dWUh2VIdxb— JioCinema (@JioCinema) January 28, 2024
Earlier in the day, England continued from their overnight score of 316/7 and added 104 runs more before being dismissed on 420 at the stroke of lunch. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for India with four wickets. For visitors, Ollie Pope top scored with a magnificent 196 before being bowled by Bumrah to wrap up England's innings.
Also Watch: Injured Shamar Joseph takes seven wickets as West Indies record maiden Test win in Australia since 1997
Chasing 231, India had a good start with Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Rohit Sharma adding 42 runs for the first wicket. Debutant Tom Hartley then took two wickets in space of three balls to send back Jaiswal (15) and Shubman Gill (0). Skipper Sharma departed soon, again off Hartley, as India promoted Axar Patel at number 5.
The move worked a bit as Patel and KL Rahul added 32 runs for the fourth wicket before Hartley took his fourth to dismiss Patel (17). KL Rahul then was trapped LBW by Joe Root as half of Indian team sat back in the dressing room for 107. After Jadeja's run out, Shreyas Iyer was also taken out of the match by injured Jack Leach.
India required 100 runs more to win with three wickets left by the time of writing this report with Ravichandran Ashwin and Srikar Bharat on the crease.