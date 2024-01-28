IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ben Stokes fires 'no-look throw' to run out Ravindra Jadeja on day 4 - WATCH

England skipper Ben Stokes made a sensational 'no-look throw' to dismiss India's Ravindra Jadeja on day 4 (Jan 28) of the ongoing first Test in Hyderabad. Jadeja was the third wicket to fall after tea with India already five down despite being 95/3 at one point in the chase of 231. The Indian all-rounder played a shot towards mid-on off Joe Root and Stokes charged quickly to collect and release the ball.

Stokes stumbled for balance but fired the ball underarm towards the non-striker's end and Jadeja, one of the quickest runners between the wickets, was found short. The first innings top scorer for India could manage only 2 (20) this time, leaving India in a precarious position at 119/6. Have a look at the run-out below:

Earlier in the day, England continued from their overnight score of 316/7 and added 104 runs more before being dismissed on 420 at the stroke of lunch. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for India with four wickets. For visitors, Ollie Pope top scored with a magnificent 196 before being bowled by Bumrah to wrap up England's innings.