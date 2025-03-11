India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has joined the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the upcoming season, which starts March 22. Jadeja, who was part of India's Champions Trophy 2025 winning campaign, joined the franchise in the famous 'Pushpa' movie style.

In a video shared by CSK on X, Jadeja can be seen doing the famous Pushpa move where he slides the back of his hand across his chin from right to left. He then taps his back with his hand in the same way Pushpa protagonist and famous movie star Allu Arjun did with a tilted shoulder in the movie. Have a look at the video below:

Jadeja played an important role in India's Champions Trophy win, including hitting the winning four in the final against New Zealand on March 9.

Jadeja took five wickets in five games he played in the ICC tournament with a best of 2/40 and an economy of 4.35. With the bat, Jadeja wasn't required much as he scored 27 runs in three innings he batted, including being not out two of those times.

Jadeja in IPL

Dubbed 'rockstar' by late legendary Aussie spinner Shane Warne in the inaugural IPL season in 2008 while playing for Rajasthan Royals, Jadeja joined CSK in 2012 and has been pivotal for them ever since.

Overall, he has played 240 games in the cash-rich league and scored 2,959 runs at an average of 27 and a strike rate of close to 130. He has scored three fifties in the league with a best of 62 not out. A gun fielder, Jadeja has 103 catches to his name as well. As for his bowling, Jadeja has 160 wickets to his name with a best of 5/16.

Once banned by the IPL for breaching the trade laws in 2010, Jadeja is one of the premier all-rounders to have played for India ever.