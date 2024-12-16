New Delhi, India

India continued to struggle on Day 3 of the Gabba Test, Brisbane versus Australia on Monday (Dec 16). With the day resuming at Australia being 405-7, they bundled out for 445 with Jasprit Bumrah shining with 6 for 76. India's top-order fell flat once again as Mitchell Starc made early inroads. He removed Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill for cheap, with the latter playing an uppish drive to be caught by Mitchell Marsh. Marsh, at gully, plucked a blinder to dismiss Gill.

It was a full-length delivery angled across the right-hander. Gill went for an ambitious drive, when he could have left the delivery, as an outside edge took the ball towards Marsh. The all-rounder lept to his left to take complete the catch with both hands. Here is the video -

Feeling a bit of Déjà vu watching these two catches from the Flying Bison ?#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Ihf4jbRo5v — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2024 ×

Soon after Gill's dismissal, Virat Kohli also played a poor shot, driving wide outside off-stump, to depart for 3. With Jaiswal, Gill and Kohli managing only 4, 1 and 3, respectively, the Indian innings started on a disastrous note. At the time of publishing this report, India are reeling at 48-4 with KL Rahul batting on 30* along with skipper Rohit Sharma. Rishabh Pant, at No. 5, also fell flat and departed for 9.

It has been a start-stop Day 3 in Brisbane due to constant rain interruptions. However, Australia are way ahead in the third Test, of the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), after centuries from Travis Head and Steve Smith on Day 2.

The five-match Test series is currently tied at 1-1.