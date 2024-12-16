New Delhi, India

English commentator Isha Guha made headlines during Day 2 of the third Test of 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia at The Gabba, Brisbane on Sunday (Dec 15). Lauding Jasprit Bumrah, who took a five-fer despite Australia ending the day at 405-7, Guha referred to him as the 'Most Valuable Primate' (MVP), suggesting that he is the lone warrior for India's bowling department in the ongoing tour and lacks support from other end. However, the usage of the word 'primate' irked Indian fans who slammed Guha on social media platforms.

'I used a word that can be interpreted in a number of different ways'

Guha has now made an apology on Day 3, after Bumrah's 6 for 76 led to Australia being dismissed for 445 in a rain-hit third Test.

Guha wrote on X, "Yesterday in commentary I used a word that can be interpreted in a number of different ways. I'd like to apologise for any offence caused. I set myself really high standards when it comes to empathy and respect of others."

"If you listen to the full transcript I only meant the highest praise for one of India's greatest players. And someone that I admire greatly. I'm an advocate for equality and someone who has spent their career thinking about inclusion and understanding in the game.

"I was trying to frame the enormity of his achievement and I've chosen the wrong word. And for that I am deeply sorry. As someone who is also of South Asian heritage I hope people would recognise there was no other intention or malice there, and I hope this hasn't overshadowed what has been a great Test match so far - and I look forward to seeing how it progresses," the former cricketer-turned-commentator added.

Bumrah has been in roaring form in the ongoing India-Australia series.

So far, he has accounted for 18 wickets in five outings.

However, he has lacked support from other bowlers.

In the third test, Rohit Sharma-led India opted to bowl first as Australia rode on Travis Head's 152 and Steve Smith's 101 to post 445 on Day 3.

At the time of publishing this report, India are reeling at 39-3 on a rain-marred Day 3.

The five-match series is currently tied at 1-1.