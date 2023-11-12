India’s KL Rahul was at his fluent best on Sunday (Nov 12) in the ODI World Cup as he helped India reach their second-highest total in the competition’s history. However, the match will go down in the history books for Rahul as he shattered Rohit Sharma’s record for fastest hundred in the ODI World Cup, doing so in 62 deliveries. It is worth noting that, Rohit had set the record just a few days ago when he scored a ton against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Rahul on roll

Question marks on fitness at the start of the ODI World Cup, Rahul had a point to prove before the start of the tournament. However, so far he has had an impressive campaign for the Indian team that has seen him light up the Diwali stage in his home town Bengaluru. In an innings of composure, he scored 102 off 64 deliveries consisting of 11 fours and 4 sixes and was striking at more than 150.

His 62-ball ton saw him break Rohit’s record set on 11th October as he now dons the tag of fastest centurion for India in the ODI World Cup. He along with Shreyas Iyer stitch a record fourth-wicket partnership of 208 that propelled India to 410/4 in their 50 overs. Interestingly, the entire top five got to at least fifty in a first at the ODI World Cup.

Fastest century for India in World Cups (by balls)

62 - KL Rahul vs NED, today*

63 - Rohit Sharma v AFG, 2023

81 - Virender Sehwag v BER, 2007

83 - Virat Kohli v BAN, 2011

What happened in India’s innings?

Earlier, India opted to bat first having won the toss in Bengaluru, skipper Rohit (61) and Shubman Gill (51), gave India a perfect start as they gave a 100-run stand for the opening wicket. After Gill’s departure, Virat Kohli (51) joined the party as the Indian batters continued to impress before their New Zealand showdown in the ODI World Cup semifinal on Wednesday.