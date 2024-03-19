Watch | Imad Wasim caught smoking during Pakistan Super League final

Pakistan cricketer Imad Wasim has invited criticism after he was caught smoking during Islamabad United's Pakistan Super League (PSL) final against Multan Sultans on Monday (Mar 18).

The United all-rounder bowled a stellar spell, finishing with career-best T20 figures of five for 23 in four overs – his first five-for in the PSL. However, his on-field performance was overshadowed when the cameras caught him smoking a cigarette during the 18th over of the innings.

Wasim had returned to the dressing room after completing his four-over spell and could be seen having a puff, which even left former cricketer-turned-commentator Waqar Younis flabbergasted. Who says smoking is injurious to health. Imad Wasim made his team PSL winner with the help of Drugs.

First he took 5 wickets with the help of Smoking and later scored 19 important runs.

Drugs won, cricket lost.

Shame on Imad Wasim

Shame on PSL management

Shame on Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/eaFRWWxJRI — Satya Prakash (@Satya_Prakash08) March 18, 2024 × Despite the smoking fiasco, United managed to emerge victorious in the summit clash to clinch a third PSL title. Chasing a tricky target of 160, Hunain Shah hit a boundary on the last ball to guide the team to victory.

Wasim retired from international cricket in November last year after being overlooked by the management. However, after the match, Wasim kept the door ajar of his return to the circuit.

"Didn't know that it would go on to be the best-ever tournament. Just wanted to have an impact in the team's win. It was a new experience - taking five wickets in the final. Took a lesson that we should've finished it one over earlier. I'm happy playing cricket. Trying my utmost to contribute to the team. There is four to five years of cricket left in me," said Wasim.

Teammate Shadab Khan also urged him to come out of retirement and play for the national team.

"I want to (him to be back), in fact, when Imad made the decision (to retire), I had also talked to him that I didn't want him to leave," Shadab said after winning the PSL final.



"Because Pakistan needs players like him. God willing, if there is a discussion with him, hopefully he will come back because the World Cup is approaching."

Previous instances

Notably, Wasim is not the first cricketer to have been caught smoking during a match. During the ODI World Cup in India last year, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was seen vaping an e-cigarette during the match against South Africa.

Similarly, in 2022, Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Shahzad was caught smoking on ground during a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match. He was later handed a demerit point for the act.