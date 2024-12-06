New Delhi, India

Day 1 of the second Test between New Zealand and England, in Wellington, kicked off on Friday (Dec 6). The day's play ended with visitors on top, reducing NZ to 86-5 after making 280. While Harry Brook headlined the day with his second successive ton in the series, scoring 123, Daryl Mitchell also made heads turn by grabbing a one-handed stunner at the slips. He removed England's former captain Joe Root with a brilliant effort.

Here is the video of Mitchell's catch, off Nathan Smith's bowling:

What a catch this was from Daryl Mitchell ? New Zealand with another wicket over England ? ? Watch #NZvENG with TNT Sports and discovery+ pic.twitter.com/ZEOUPbZnPE — Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) December 5, 2024 ×

On the first ball of the 11th over, by Nathan, Root poked a delivery outside off-stump and paid the price. Mitchell, stationed at first slip, kept a close eye on the ball and timed his jump to perfection to dismiss the English batter for 3 (7).

Talking more about the opening day of the second and penultimate Test, Tom Latham-led Black Caps invited England to bat first. Ben Stokes-led visitors were 43-4 but a brilliant 174-run fifth-wicket stand between Brook (123) and Ollie Pope (66) revived the English innings. As a result, they bundled out for 280 with Brook slamming his eighth Test ton.

In response, the Kiwis ended the day reeling at 86-5 with England pacer Brydon Carse accounting for two scalps. Kane Williamson looked good for his 37 but couldn't hold one end whereas Mitchell departed for six. Thus, the home side are in troubled waters and need a big knock from someone down the order to take them closer to England's 280.

The first Test saw Stokes & Co. beat England by eight wickets and they will be eyeing an unassailable 2-0 lead with a win in Wellington.