New Delhi, India

Justin Langer, former Australian head coach, admitted that Rishabh Pant was his nemesis and 'haunted' him during the last two India-Australia Test series, held Down Under, but is relieved that he will be working closely with him at Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2025. Pant was roped in by the Lucknow franchise, for a whopping INR 270 million (INR 27 crore) – the highest-ever in IPL auction. Langer took over as LSG coach before IPL 2024 and will be sharing the dressing room with the Indian keeper-batter.

Advertisment

'Now he’s my mate not my nemesis'

When Pant came out to bat on Day 1 of the second Test, of the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), in Adelaide, Langer said, on air, on Friday (Dec 6), "Rishabh Pant has haunted me the most from the last two series. Now a week ago, I hope he’s my favourite person in the world with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) picking him. Now he’s my mate not my nemesis."

During Langer's days as Australia's coach, from 2018-2022, India toured Australia twice for the BGT. On both occasions, India beat the Aussies on their home soil with Pant being one of the top performers. While in the 2018/19 series, Pant scored 350 runs – second-most overall – with a best of 159, he ended with 274 runs – third-most – during the 2020/21 series. He also accounted for 28 dismissals overall.

Advertisment

Also read: Adelaide Test: Nitish Reddy entertains fans with REVERSE SWEEP SIX off Scott Boland on Day 1 - WATCH

As a result, India won both the series 2-1. Thus, Langer achieved a lot of success as Australia's coach but couldn't prevent India from becoming the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia, in 2018/19, and replicate their success in 2020/21.

After LSG bought Pant in IPL 2025 mega auction, held in Saudi Arabia last month, Langer would be eager to work with the star Indian keeper-batter. He is expected to lead the Lucknow franchise, however, an official announcement is awaited.

Advertisment

Currently, Pant-starrer India is involved in the second Test versus Australia, at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. Opting to bat first, Rohit Sharma-led India bundled out for 180 with Nitish Reddy top-scoring with 42. Pant (21), KL Rahul (37), Shubman Gill (31) and R Ashwin (22) also chipped in but couldn't make a big score.