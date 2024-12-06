New Delhi, India

Opting to bat first, Rohit Sharma-led India folded for 180 in the second Test, of the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), versus Australia on Friday (Dec 6). Nitish Reddy, who made his Test debut in the series opener in Perth, top-scored for India (42) as Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc returned with his best figures, 6 for 48. During Reddy's knock, the right-hander played some sublime shots and even entertained the Adelaide crowd with some big hits as he was losing partners at regular intervals. His reverse sweep six off Scott Boland made heads turn.

Reddy looked good from the word go. While the likes of KL Rahul (37), Shubman Gill (31), Rishabh Pant (21) and R Ashwin (22) also chipped in, the youngster looked most comfortable during his stay in the middle. He started the counterattack, during his partnership with vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah, with wickets falling in regular succession. As a result, Reddy fell for a 54-ball 42. His inning was laced with 3 fours and 3 sixes. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder also smacked Starc for a six, over deep extra cover, as his aggressive approach took India to 180 in 44.1 overs.

India will now look to turn the tides with the pink ball in the remaining sessions of the opening day. The visitors lead the five-match Test series 1-0 following a 295-run win in Perth.