The second Test between India and Australia, i.e. a day-night encounter, kicked off on Friday (Dec 6) at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. Opting to bat first, Rohit Sharma-led India ended the first session at 82-4. Losing opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on the first ball, Shubman Gill-KL Rahul stitched a 69-run stand before India lost three quick wickets prior to the dinner break. Ahead of the break, Virat Kohli was dismissed by Mitchell Starc, who was among the wickets for the Aussies.

Starc got rid of Kohli, who scored an unbeaten 100 in the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) opener in Perth, with a short-length delivery on the fifth-sixth stump line. The Indian star batter paid the price for being late in withdrawing the bat as it got an edge and went to Steve Smith, at second slip. Smith seemed to have not anticipated the ball coming towards him but took a clean low catch. Here is the video:

Starc ended the opening session of the pink-ball Test with three scalps, getting rid of Perth centurions Jaiswal-Kohli and KL Rahul. Scott Boland, who replaced an injured Josh Hazlewood in the Australian XI, removed Shubman Gill (31) as the hosts went to the break with an upper hand.

Rohit, who is batting at No. 6, and keeper-batter Rishabh Pant would be eyeing to stitch a big stand to take India out of troubled waters in the second session.

India lead the five-match BGT series 1-0 following a sensational 295-run win in the opening Test in Perth. Thus, Pat Cummins-led hosts are desperate to stage a comeback and level the series in Adelaide.