Adelaide, Australia

It was a perfect start for Australia in the pink-ball Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test match on Friday (Dec 6) as star pacer Mitchell Starc scalped Yashasvi Jaiswal on the first ball of the match. Playing at the Adelaide Oval, Starc got the better of the Indian batter on the first ball to stun the Indian contingent. This follows after Jaiswal had scored a hundred in the second innings of the Perth Test match which helped India win by a record 295 runs and thus establish a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

First ball, first wicket! Yashasvi Jaiswal departs for a golden duck ?. What a dramatic start to the match! #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/KxdTbUd9PD — Vipul Goyal (@GipulVoyal) December 6, 2024 ×

Jaiswal’s mix form continues

Having been dismissed for a duck in the first innings of the Perth Test, Starc was Jaiswal’s biggest nightmare yet again as he got the better of the left-hand batter for the second time in the series. Interestingly, on both occasions, he was dismissed for a duck. This came after India had opted to bat first having won the toss at the Adelaide Oval.

The duck is Jaiswal’s third in his brief Test career while second in this BGT, it is also the first time he has been dismissed for a golden duck. The poor start meant, returning Shubman Gill was called into action on the second ball of the Adelaide Test match. Gill was one of the three changes in the Indian side having missed the Perth Test due to a fractured thumb.

He returned to the Indian team alongside skipper Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin with Washington Sundar, Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel making way for the trio.

Australia on the other hand had confirmed their Playing XI on Thursday as Josh Hazlewood made way for Scott Boland. He was the only change in the squad as the hosts continue to go with three frontline seamers partnered by Nathan Lyon in the spin department.

Teams:

Australia (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj