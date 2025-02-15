All eyeballs are on the Pakistan men’s cricket team that hosts the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 starting February 19. Though they lost the Tri-Series Final to New Zealand in the dress rehearsal for the eight-team tournament’s opener, former seamers Waqar Younis and Mohammad Amir have backed them to rock in the first showpiece event of the year. Amir also remarked that Babar Azam is one inning away from hitting top form.

Advertisment

Pakistan is placed in Group A alongside Bangladesh, New Zealand and arch-rivals India, against whom they are scheduled to face off (on March 23) in the marquee clash.

Speaking on the same lines, Waqar Younis reflected on this high-octane clash, saying everyone’s been waiting for this big day on the cricket calendar, which will hit bull's eye engagement-wise.

Also read | BCCI paid gigantic sum for ‘star cricketer’s’ 150 kg worth of luggage on tour Down Under – Report

Advertisment

“It is always going to be big. We all know how important this clash is. The entire world is anxiously waiting for the big day when the two teams face each other after a long time," Waqar said in a chat with TimesofIndia.com.

"In fact, we are all eagerly waiting. We will once again witness a fantastic game of cricket on March 23. It is going to be a full house. We can't wait," the former Pakistan coach continued.

Shedding some light on Pakistan’s chances of defending the Champions Trophy title, Waqar said he is concerned about the injuries within the camp, knowing how much cricket everyone’s been playing, but remains optimistic of the Men in Green doing wonders in the first home ICC tournament since the 1996 World Cup.

Advertisment

"They are on the right track. I hope everyone stays fit and injury-free. The cricket schedule is packed these days, so injuries are a major concern. There are teams challenging for this Champions Trophy, and it is going to be a big and exciting tournament,” said Waqar on Pakistan’s chances in the Champions Trophy.

Waqar on Bumrah’s absence

Team India will be without their ace seamer Jasprit Bumrah for the multi-team tournament in Pakistan (and Dubai – for India games), and Waqar said his absence is a massive blow for the tournament’s favourites as they never wanted to be in this position concerning Bumrah.

“He is a world-class bowler—very quick, very aggressive, and very smart. It is difficult for any batter to handle him. India never wanted to miss him," Waqar said of Bumrah and his absence from the Champions Trophy.

Amir backs Pakistan, Babar to hit top form

Former Pakistan seamer Mohammad Amir has backed his team to exceed expectations, especially throwing weight behind star batter Babar Azam, who hasn’t hit an ODI hundred since August 2023.

On a social media post, Amir wrote, “Don't worry everyone. Pakistan team and Babar Azam will perform in Champions Trophy INSHA ALLAH. Mark my words ☺️☺️☺️.

Don't worry everyone. Pakistan team and babar azam will perform in champions trophy INSHA ALLAH. Mark my words ☺️☺️☺️. — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) February 15, 2025

Meanwhile, in the just concluded tri-series involving South Africa and New Zealand, Babar opened in the absence of Saim Ayub, scoring 62 runs in three innings.

(With inputs from agencies)