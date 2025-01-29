India batter Virat Kohli's presence in the Delhi Ranji Trophy squad has created enough buzz among the team and fans as well. The India batter, who is struggling for from, will feature in Delhi's match against Railway from January 30, a first in since 2012. The star batter did some batting practice on Tuesday (Jan 28) and was seen working on his backfoot shot in the nets in a new video.

Kohli, who batted for about 55 minutes on Tuesday, could be seen guiding the ball towards the third-man area with an open face of the bat during the net session. Have a look at the video below:

Virat Kohli working on his back foot game! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5A7vjOsc59 — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) January 28, 2025

Kohli played his last Ranji Trophy match against Uttar Pradesh in 2012. Batting at number 4, he scored 14 runs in the first innings as Delhi were bowled out for 235. In the second innings, Kohli scored 43 runs as Delhi scored 322 runs and set UP a target of 155 runs.

He is one of the high-profile players, including Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Ravindra Jadeja, to feature in Ranji Trophy matches for their respective teams.

The participation comes in the wake of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) making it mandatory for the player to play domestic cricket after a recent series loss against New Zealand and Australia in Tests.

Virat Kohli's stats

Kohli made his debut for Delhi in 2006 against Tamil Nadu before playing his last match in 2012. In six years, the former Indian skipper went on to play 23 matches, scoring 1,574 runs at an average of 50.70.

Overall, Kohli has played 155 first-class matches (including his 123 Tests) and has scored 11,479 runs (including 9,230 Test runs) at an average of 55.96 with 37 hundreds (30 in Tests) and 39 fifties (31 in Tests).

Kohli is considered one of the finest batters ever to play the game with 50 tons in ODIs—a world record—and more than 80 tons in international cricket—second only to Sachin Tendulkar's 100.