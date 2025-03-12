Bangladesh’s veteran all-rounder Mahmudullah has announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing an end to a remarkable career spanning over 17 years. The 39-year-old made the announcement on social media, expressing gratitude to his teammates, coaches, and fans who supported him throughout his journey.

“I have decided to retire from international cricket,” Mahmudullah posted on Facebook. “I would like to thank all of my teammates, coaches & especially my fans who have always supported me. A big thank you to my parents, my in-laws—especially my father-in-law—and most importantly, my brother Emdad Ullah, who has been my coach and mentor since childhood.”

He also acknowledged his wife and children, calling them his 'support system through thick & thin'. In a heartfelt message, he mentioned his son Raeid, who will miss seeing him in Bangladesh’s red and green jersey.

Mahmudullah’s decision was not entirely unexpected. He had previously informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) that he would not seek a central contract beyond February 2025. His retirement follows that of Mushfiqur Rahim, as both cricketers faced scrutiny over their places in the national team after Bangladesh’s qualification for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

A stellar career

A stalwart of Bangladesh cricket, Mahmudullah was a dependable middle-order batter and a handy off-spinner. He played 239 ODIs, 50 Tests, and 141 T20Is, playing crucial roles in numerous victories. He remains Bangladesh’s fourth-highest run-getter in ODIs, amassing 5,689 runs at an average of 36.46, including four centuries—all in ICC tournaments.

Mahmudullah made history as Bangladesh’s only cricketer to score three centuries in ODI World Cups. His back-to-back tons in the 2015 edition against England and New Zealand helped Bangladesh secure a historic quarterfinal spot. He added another century in the 2017 Champions Trophy against New Zealand and a fourth in the 2023 ODI World Cup against South Africa, further solidifying his legacy on the grandest stage.

His international journey began in 2007 as a lower-order all-rounder. A turning point came in the 2011 World Cup when he played a crucial role in Bangladesh’s famous win over England. Over the years, he transformed into a key middle-order batter, producing memorable knocks, including his 223-run stand with Shakib Al Hasan against New Zealand in the 2017 Champions Trophy.

Mahmudullah retired from Test cricket in 2021 and T20Is in 2024. His departure marks the end of Bangladesh’s golden generation, which included Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Mashrafe Mortaza.

(With inputs from agencies)