The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has significantly reduced the match fees for players participating in the upcoming National T20 Cup, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Advertisment

Following the latest cut, players will now receive a match fee of PKR 10,000, marking a drastic 75% drop from the previous edition, where they earned PKR 40,000 per match. Reserve players will be paid PKR 5,000. This continues a downward trend, as players earned PKR 60,000 per match in 2022.

The decision comes despite Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s earlier statements emphasising financial investment in cricket. Shortly after assuming office, Naqvi had stated that PCB funds should be spent on player development rather than being 'locked away'.

Also Read: All England Open Badminton Championships: PV Sindhu suffers first-round exit, Rohan Kapoor-Ruthvika Gadde advance

Advertisment

"We'll try to make the best available for you. I have told the Pakistan Cricket Board our job is not to save money or keep it hoarded away, but to spend it on cricket, from grassroots right through to the national team. The money will be spent on your fitness, training and coaches rather than keeping it locked away," Naqvi had said days after his appointment as PCB chairman last year.

Funds to be used for stadium renovations

Pakistan Cricket Board has directed funds toward stadium renovations, hiring and releasing foreign coaches, and appointing five high-profile mentors—Waqar Younis, Misbah-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Shoaib Malik—each earning PKR 5 million per month.

Advertisment

A Pakistan Cricket Board official told ESPNcricinfo that the fee reduction is not due to financial constraints but is based on the board’s belief that players now have more earning opportunities with an expanded domestic calendar.

The National T20 Cup is set to begin on March 14, featuring 39 matches across Faisalabad, Lahore, and Multan, with the final scheduled for March 27 in Faisalabad.

(With inputs from agencies)