Dynamic Australian batter Travis Head has backed Sam Konstas to regain his spot as the opener for Australia during the World Test Championship Final against South Africa.

Konstas made a stunning debut for Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, as he scored a fifty at the MCG.

Konstas played some magnificent shots during the matches against India and handled the verbal jibes from his opponents well. However, the 19-year-old was dropped for the first Test in Galle as Australia decided to go with Head as an opener alongside Usman Khawaja. The move worked as Head and Khawaja piled on misery on Lankans on Day 1. The youngster isn't expected to feature in the second Test as well, but Head is backing Konstas to be back in the mix.

Speaking to the reporters ahead of the second Test, Head joked that he is happy that he isn’t a selector as the Australian team will have to deal with a selection headache with Josh Inglis in good form and Cameron Green expected to be fit.

“Most likely I'd go back in the middle order and Sam would open,” Head told reporters in Galle.

Konstas leaves Sri Lanka to play Sheffield Shield

Young opening batter Sam Konstas has left Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka and is flying back home to play in New South Wales’ next Sheffield Shield game against Queensland at the Gabba.

The Australian media have reported that the decision to send back Konstas was taken after it became clear that the 19-year-old batter would not be considered for selection in the second Test against Sri Lanka.

According to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, the Australian selectors “have chosen to send Konstas home early so he can play” in the first round of Shield games after the Big Bash League, as he has never played a first-class match in Brisbane before. The game between NSW and Queensland starts on Saturday.