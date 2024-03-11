'They are tough to beat,' concedes New Zealand skipper Tim Southee after losing home Test series to Australia

New Zealand skipper Tim Southee conceded that 'Australia are a tough side to beat' after the the Kiwis were whitewashed by the Baggy Green 2-0 in the Test series. Southee's comments came after a crushing three-wicket loss in the second Test on Monday (Mar 11) despite being in a commanding position. Aussie Alex Carey scored a magnificent 98 not out as the Kangaroos successfully chased a 279-run target after being reduced to 80/5.

"They're a tough side to beat, not only in Australia, but when they travel as well," said Southee after the match.

"I think when you play the best you've got to be at your best for those periods, that little bit longer. We had moments through both Test matches where we could have been a little bit better at times and then things could have been slightly different. But it was just another great Test and there's been plenty of those over the last few years," he added.

The Kiwi skipper also was coy about leading the side in future when they travel to Asia to face Afghanistan, Pakistan and India later in the year.

"We'll see," Southee said about the captaincy.

"Obviously you go to Asia, the make-up of the side changes slightly with spin becoming the main threat in that part of the world. But we'll see when we get there. We'll deal with this (loss) tonight and look to move forward to what's to come," he added.