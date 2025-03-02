England coach Brendon McCullum says that the team lacked confidence and hence the disappointing result in the Champions Trophy. England are the only team to have finished without a single point after losing all three of their group stage matches. This is the third consecutive ICC tournament where the Three Lions finished poorly after the ODI World Cup 2023 and T20 World Cup 2024.

“I felt that we lacked confidence and I thought today was another example of that,” McCullum told the media after their loss to South Africa in the last group stage match on March 1.

“Sometimes guys are a little bit low on confidence and we don't necessarily get the output that we want and hence why you find yourself on the outside of the tournament."

“We've got to put our hands up and acknowledge that it wasn't good enough and that's okay in sport, you don't get to be upset if you haven't played well. Sometimes it doesn't work out and you've just got to wear that as best you can and try and keep moving forward,” he added.

England's record losing streak in ODIs

Prior to losing their three matches in the Champions Trophy, England had also lost three consecutive ODIs against India as well. Their current losing streak in ODIs stretches to seven—the second worst for them behind their 11-ODI losing streak in 2001.

Owing to their record, Jos Buttler has also stood down as England captain in the limited overs. The highlight of his captaincy was England's 2022 T20 World Cup title win.

England now look to appoint another captain with a T20 World Cup set to be played next year and the ODI World Cup year after. Whether they'll select different players or the same for both teams remains to be seen.