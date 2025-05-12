A silence swept across the cricketing world Monday (12 May) as Virat Kohli, India’s modern-day colossus, officially announced his retirement from Test cricket. After a remarkable journey that spanned over a decade, Kohli bids farewell to the format he once described as “the highest level.” To honour the moment, the BCCI released an emotional video on X, capturing the very essence of Kohli’s relationship with the red-ball game.

In the video, Kohli’s voice echoes to what made him the heartbeat of Indian Test cricket: “The idea was to play Test cricket for India, and that was always the goal. This is the highest level.” That passion defined every stride he took onto the field, every roar after a milestone, and every stare-down towards the opposition bowler.

Kohli speaks on why Test cricket is special for him

Kohli spoke about the challenges of Test cricket and how conquering them made the format special for him: “No one's going to tell you to bat with care or bat responsibly. Test cricket in this place, in this situation, is the hardest. You have to embrace it. You have to enjoy it.”

He also added, "You will see a broader smile on my face when we accept the overseas challenge", and Kohli sticking to his words breached the Australian fortress in 2018. Under his captaincy, India won the first test match series in Australia.

His words weren't just reflections, they were his thought process and way of looking at Test cricket, which thrived on competition every time. Whether it meant charging down the track, running hard for an extra single, or playing a grounded shot, Kohli did it all with unmatched intensity and according to the team's requirements.

The video ended with a visual of Kohli giving a thumbs up, and the screen turned to Thank you, Virat Kohli.

Kohli’s legacy in Test cricket is not just about centuries or runs. It’s about the pride he carried wearing the whites, the hunger to win overseas, and the passion that reignited a generation’s love for Test cricket.

As the King leaves his den, he leaves behind not just numbers, but memories that will echo in every Indian fan’s heart.