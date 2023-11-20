Suryakumar Yadav set to lead Team India in T20I series against Australia after ODI World Cup disappointment

Suryakumar Yadav is all set to lead India in the upcoming T20I series against Australia as the Men in Blue look to put behind the disappointment of losing the ODI World Cup final on Sunday (Nov 19). India who are expected to be without top stars for the series will have to deal with the injury of Hardik Pandya, who was the designated captain of the side. However, his unavailability will now see his former Mumbai Indian teammate Suryakumar wear the captain’s armband against the Aussies in the T20I series.