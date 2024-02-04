Stuart Broad calls out U19 England batter's dismissal after being given out 'obstructing the field' in WC

The ongoing U-19 World Cup in South Africa saw a controversy erupt about a dismissal of an England U-19 batter during their Super Six game against Zimbabwe U-19 on Saturday (Feb 3). Former England bowler Stuart Broad also called out the incident involving England's U-19 batter Hamza Shaikh as the dismissal reignited debate around spirit of the game. England, nonetheless, won the game by 146 runs after scoring 237/7 in their 50 overs and dismissing Zimbabwe for a paltry 91.

The incident happened in the 17th over of England's innings when Shaikh defended a ball from spinner Ryan Simbi and the ball fell at his feet. Zimbabwe keeper Ryan Kamwemba came to collect the stationary ball but Shaikh gestured to him and picked the ball before tossing it up to the keeper.

The opposition keeper appealed and the on-field umpire sent the decision upstairs and the batter was given out 'obstructing the field.'

pic.twitter.com/WVZtLEMRfc — Cow Corner (@CowCorner183) February 3, 2024 × According to the ICC rules, "Either batter is out Obstructing the field if, at any time while the ball is in play and, without the consent of a fielder, he/she uses the bat or any part of his/her person to return the ball to any fielder".

The decision has sparked the debate around spirit of the cricket once again as Stuart Broad called out the decision on his official X handle and wrote: "Oh get a grip. He's passing a stationary ball back to the fielder? Doing him a favour! Cant give that out."

There have been many such incidents which have raised the questions on rules and England, somehow, have been in the middle of it most of the times.