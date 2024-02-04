IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Zak Crawley firm on backing 'aggressive game' despite getting out in crunch situation

England batter Zak Crawley has said that he's going to continue with his aggressive style of play as that has helped him with his consistency. The batter had scored a stroke-filled 76 off just 78 balls but Jasprit Bumrah's 6/45 derailed England's innings afterwards on day 2 (Feb 3) of second Test in Vizag. Crawley, however, remains firm on playing attacking cricket, a norm under skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, as that's what got him where he is at the moment.

“I’m happy that I’m much more aggressive now and that’s helped with consistency. I wasn’t happy to get out when I did but I’d definitely do the same thing. If that one doesn’t turn and I hit him over his head for six then suddenly he’s under a lot of pressure and I can milk him for two hours or whatever. There’s risk and reward there," said the England batter after second day's play.

On being asked if he was disappointed about his dismissal or that is his style of play, Crawley said: "Definitely the second one. If I start doubting myself in those situations and not backing my instincts, then I revert back to the player I was a couple of years ago, not scoring many runs for my team."

“I’ve done it before and it came off, but it didn’t come off today. I was disappointed with myself, especially when the wickets fell after. But I’ll keep telling myself to back my aggressive game because that’s what got me here,” he added.

England were cruising along nicely at 114-1 before Crawley was dismissed by Axar Patel. The visitors kept losing wickets at regular interval after that as Bumrah conjured one of the best spells of his career, especially in India. India pacer's 6/45 ensured England fold out 143-run short of India's first innings total of 396.