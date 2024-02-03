IND v ENG: ‘We believe we can chase anything’ – Crawley on England’s chances in Vizag

England opener Zak Crawley believes his team can chase any total in the fourth innings in this ongoing Vizag Test. India leads by 171 runs in the third innings with ten wickets remaining, but Crawley said, like how they have done it in the past, the touring side can hunt any target and take a 2-0 lead in this five-match series.

The recent example is the previous match, where, despite trailing by 190 runs in the first innings, England won the series opener by 28 runs.

Crawley reflected on day two progress, saying England will not go too far ahead but will take it session by session, adding they know they can take on any target in the fourth innings.

"We won't get too far ahead of ourselves; focus on tomorrow morning first, focus on ourselves. That is what we did really well last week.

"If you look at the game as a whole, we looked at one session at a time, even less than that at times. We will do that again, and I think that gives us the best chance.

"We believe we can chase anything, and we've shown that before," said Crawley after the second day’s play.

Bumrah’s spell made all the difference

Crawley also showered praises on India seamer Jasprit Bumrah, who returned with six wickets in the first innings, dismissing England on 253. Bumrah’s record spell on the second day had England on the floor, and Zak couldn’t help but call it ‘unbelievable’.

"Bumrah bowled unbelievably well. It felt like a better wicket than last week batting on it at that point. There wasn't as much turn. But you have to hold your hand up sometimes and say that's a fantastic spell in these conditions,” Zak praised the India seamer.

When asked about his thoughts on the Vizag pitch, Crawley said, unlike the Hyderabad wicket that broke down as the game progressed, this one looks like it will hold and play well on days three and four.