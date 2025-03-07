Steve Smith will turn 36 this year, closing in on hanging his boots from the remaining two formats after announcing his shock ODI retirement following Australia’s exit from the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. Smith called time on his ODI career after losing to India in the semis tie in Dubai, where he top-scored for his team, hitting 77 in the first innings. However, the latest reports suggest that he has set his sights on his last away Ashes in 2027.

Smith is a batting giant, with his international numbers reflecting his class. The right-handed batter has scored over 17,000 runs across formats, with the bulk of them (10,271 runs in 116 matches) coming in Tests. Though he cleared his ambition of featuring in more franchise-based T20 Leagues worldwide since stepping aside from the ODIs, Smith kept Test cricket on the pedestal, wanting to give more to the format he thrives in the most.

Per the latest report, Smith’s ODI retirement has opened doors for him to stretch his Test career till the next two years, pushing for a final away Ashes appearance. By then, Smith will turn 38, trying to render his reflexes to play the moving ball in the chilly English conditions.

In a report published by Australian outlet The Age, Smith’s manager Warren Craig has dismissed any thought of Smith giving up on his Test career anytime soon, indicating his want to feature against England (in their conditions) in the cricket’s oldest rivalry.

“He hasn’t ruled anything out,” Smith’s manager said in a chat with The Age. “He is still enjoying Test cricket, and whilst he still has that enjoyment, he will continue to play.”

What’s next for Smudge?

Known as Smudge among the fans and teammates, Smith has plenty of time to rest (this year) since he went unsold at the IPL Auction 2025 before resuming cricket.

Australia’s next Test assignment is an away tour of the Caribbean, which begins shortly after (1st Test starting on June 25) the third WTC Final at the Lord’s (June 11-15), where Australia will defend its title against the maiden finalist South Africa, where Smith would want to remain in shape and form for the home Ashes later this year.

Besides Tests, Smith remains available for selection in the T20Is, and with Australia playing five against West Indies, he will stay in contention for a lengthy away tour.

Meanwhile, the home Ashes begins with the first Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth starting November 21.

