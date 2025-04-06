During his visit to Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with several members of the iconic 1996 World Cup-winning Sri Lankan cricket team on Sunday (April 6) and praised their innovative and fearless style of play, calling it the precursor to modern T20 cricket.

Advertisment

In an engaging interaction with cricket legends such as Sanath Jayasuriya, Chaminda Vaas, Aravinda de Silva, Marvan Atapattu, Ravindra Pushpakumara, Upul Chandana, Kumar Dharmasena, and Romesh Kaluwitharana, PM Modi fondly recalled their contribution to the sport and the deep ties between India and Sri Lanka.

“It's a pleasure to meet all of you,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Your team still lives in the memory of Indian fans—the beating you gave us back then hasn’t been forgotten,” he quipped with a smile.

Also Read: Exclusive | IPL 2025 | Yuzvendra Chahal: Spinning new dreams with Punjab Kings

Advertisment

He went on to highlight how both India’s 1983 World Cup win and Sri Lanka’s 1996 triumph significantly reshaped global cricket. “India's win in 1983 changed cricket forever, and so did your win in 1996. I genuinely believe that the way you played in that tournament was the beginning of what we now know as T20 cricket,” he remarked.

Watch PM Modi meeting 1996 WC heroes:

A wonderful conversation with members of the Sri Lankan cricket team that won the 1996 World Cup. Do watch… pic.twitter.com/3cOD0rBZjA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2025

Advertisment

PM Modi also reflected on India’s decision to tour Sri Lanka in 1996 after a deadly bomb blast—a moment he said symbolised the enduring friendship and sportsmanship between the two nations. “When many teams chose to stay away, India said, ‘We will go and play.’ That decision was appreciated by all, and it sent a strong message: we stand with our neighbours in tough times,” he said.

He drew parallels to his own visit to Sri Lanka in the aftermath of the 2019 Easter bombings, reinforcing India’s unwavering support. “The spirit remains the same,” he noted.

During the meeting, the Sri Lankan cricketers urged PM Modi to support the development of a high-quality cricket stadium in the northern region, particularly in Jaffna.

(With inputs from agencies)