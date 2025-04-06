The Indian Premier League (IPL) is often described as a high-octane festival of cricket, and among its many stalwarts, Yuzvendra Chahal stands tall—not just for his impressive tally of wickets, but also for his candid, witty, and humble demeanor off the field. With 206 wickets to his name, Chahal is the leading wicket-taker in IPL history. The spin wizard opened up about his current form, team ambitions, and the mental toughness required in T20 cricket.

Chahal, fondly known as 'Yuzi Bhai', acknowledged the challenges of bowling across varied Indian stadiums, from Chepauk to Chinnaswamy. “We have played so many matches across India that we understand the conditions well. Our bowling strategy always depends on the ground, the dimensions, and what the team needs,” Chahal said in an interview at JioHotstar Press Room with Punjab Kings. With a laugh, he added, “Attack is my best form of defense,” underlining his aggressive bowling mindset.

On rivalries beteween the franchises in the IPL, Chahal was clear and composed: “For me, it’s always 100%. Even if a close friend is on the opposite side, he’s a batsman and I’m a bowler. Friendship stays off the field.” His no-nonsense approach to competition reflects the mental discipline required at this elite level.

Despite a modest start to the season, Chahal remains upbeat. “It’s just been three matches, and we’ve already won two. The performance will come. The tournament is long, and I am enjoying my bowling,” he said. As for the weight of price tags? Chahal is unfazed. “I believe I deserve it. Once you’re on the ground, you don’t think about 5 crore or 18 crore—you just focus on the game.”

'We are aiming for top 2'

Now donning the Punjab Kings jersey, Chahal is embracing the change with optimism. “We’re aiming for the top 2. This team has great balance in both batting and bowling. There's a champion vibe in the dressing room,” he said, highlighting the team’s close-knit culture and unity. A key figure in shaping that atmosphere? Head coach Ricky Ponting. “Ricky sir gives you so much confidence. He treats everyone the same—whether it’s a youngster or a senior player. That trust means a lot.”

As competition for a national comeback intensifies, Chahal remains grounded. “That’s not in my hands. I enjoy the present,” he said, while also mentoring young spinners like Digvesh Rathi and Suryansh. “Self-belief is everything. Don’t look at the name on the back of the batsman’s jersey—just stick to your strengths.”

Looking ahead, the clash against MS Dhoni and CSK holds special significance. “Mahi bhai knows my game inside out, and I know what he’s thinking too. If he comes early, we attack. If it’s the death overs, we don’t give him easy balls.” Their mutual respect promises a thrilling on-field chess match.

Reflecting on the beloved 'KulCha' duo, Chahal offered a hopeful note: “We (Kuldeep and I) still talk a lot. And whenever we get the chance, we’ll surely make a comeback together.”

Yuzvendra Chahal’s IPL 2025 journey is about more than just spin—it's about growth, grit, and guiding the next generation. With Ponting in the dugout and Punjab Kings hungry for success, Chahal’s experience and swagger could be the game-changer this season.