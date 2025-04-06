IPL 2025, SRH vs GT Pitch Report: SunRisers Hyderabad will look to snap the three-match losing streak as they face Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) on Sunday (April 6). Considering the volatile nature of the pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, we could be on a run-feast as with batters like Ishan Kishan and Travis Head hungry for runs.

What is the pitch like at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium?

So far in the IPL 2025, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has seen runs flow at rate of knots. In two matches so far, a stagerring 911 runs have been scored which suggests there will be hardly any help for the bowlers. SRH's only win of the season came at the venue when they got the better of Rajasthan Royals in their respective season opening clash.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Head-to-Head Records

Sunday's contest will be the 6th meeting between the sides as GT hold the edge with 3 wins while SRH have won on only one occasion. One other contest ended in no contest between the sides.

3 Top Captain Or Vice-Captain Choices

1. Travis Head

Travis Head is an aggressive batter at the top of the order and had a great season last time scoring 567 runs in 15 matches. He scored a half century in the opening match.

2. Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has done well for Gujarat Titans in the last few seasons and 426 runs in 12 matches last season. He will be a good captaincy pick.

3. Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan scored a superb 100 against Rajasthan Royals in the opening match as provides a good deal for the Dream11.

SRH v GT Dream11 prediction

SRH predicted playing XII: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Simarjeet Singh/Jaydev Unadkat, Pat Cummins (C), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari

GT predicted playing XII: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma

Match Prediction: Who Will Win SRH vs GT?

Considering poor form of SRH, we we expect them to return to form and beat GT in the IPL 2025 contest on Sunday (April 6).