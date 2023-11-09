Sri Lankan Parliament asks cricket board officials to resign over corruption charges

It has been all chaos for Sri Lanka cricket as things have gone from bad to worse for the 1996 world champions. Yet to heal from the poor show in the ODI World Cup, Sri Lanka cricket took another major setback on Thursday (Nov 9) after the parliament passed a resolution and asked the top officials to vacant their offices with immediate effect for charges related to corruption which are in millions of dollars.

What is the issue with board?

Opposition leader of the Lankan Parliament Sajith Premadasa passed a resolution on Thursday seeking the officials of the cricketing body to leave offices with immediate effect. In a unanimous decision, the ruling party agreed on the resolution which will now see the

The move is not binding but adds to pressure on the board, which the sports minister sacked on Monday only for the Court of Appeal to restore it the following day.

"This is a historic resolution that sends a message to the world that Sri Lankan legislators have united to defend cricket and restore the integrity of the game," Premadasa told the Sri Lankan parliament.

"We want the corrupt board to go."

Sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe has accused the board of widespread corruption. He sacked the elected members on Monday and replaced them with an interim committee headed by former skipper Arjuna Ranatunga.

Sri Lanka in chaos

After an appeal, the court restored the original board for two weeks on Tuesday but has now seen the hammer drop on them. It was accused that President Ranil Wickremesinghe was trying to defend corrupt officials after which sports minister Ranasinghe responded with the sacking of the officials. The International Cricket Council (ICC) constitution does not permit the interference of political parties in the administrational affairs and has seen the board suspended in the past.