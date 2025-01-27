West Indies have created history with a stunning 120-run win against Pakistan in the second Test in Multan to level the series. For the first time since 1990, the West Indies Test side has claimed a victory on Pakistani soil, with spinner Jomel Warrican being their hero with both bat and ball.

West Indies dismissed Pakistan for a mere 133 in their second innings, removing six wickets for over 60 runs inside the first session on day three in Multan. From being 38 for seven at one stage early on the first day, West Indies pulled themselves up to beating Pakistan on a dust bowl.

Warrican returned with nine wickets across both innings, including a five-for in the second, while his unbeaten 36 and 18 in two outings, respectively, came in handy for the visitors. The left-arm spinner made merry on this rank turner, which the hosts’ curator prepared on directives from the PCB head coach, Aaqib Javed.

West Indies shock Pakistan

Contrary to how it ended in three days, Pakistan began the second Test brilliantly, with their spinner Noman Ali creating history. The 38-year-old Ali picked his maiden Test hat-trick in his 3rd over, becoming the first Pakistani spinner and their fifth bowler to achieve this feat.

𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐟𝐞𝐚𝐭! 😍



Hat-trick hero Noman Ali makes history in Multan 🙌#PAKvWI | #RedBallRumble pic.twitter.com/2xRLeYpVXl — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 25, 2025

With their scorecard reading 38 for seven in 12 overs, West Indies looked like surrendering the match and the series; that, however, wasn’t the case, as the bowlers stepped up with the bat in hand, with the tailenders scoring over 100 runs among them to steer West Indies to a fighting 163 in the first innings.

Pakistan lost two early wickets, but their middle order steadied their innings; however, not for long. Kemar Roach and two left-arm spinners (Warrican and Gudakesh Motie) picked nine wickets to wrap up Pakistan on 154.

West Indies had their best batting session of the series on day two, scoring 244 in their second innings. While captain Kraigg Brathwaite scored his first fifty of the series, gloveman Tevin Imlach hit 35, with the tailenders contributing again with the bat.

Needing 254 was always going to be a tedious task for the hosts, and despite Babar Azam and captain Mohammad Rizwan scoring 31 and 25, respectively, they failed to put up a fight, let alone chasing the target.