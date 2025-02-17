South Africa had come close to winning an ICC event several times before, including at last year’s T20 World Cup in the Americas, where they lost the grand finale by a whisker (to India). However, with them not dropping their guard, having qualified for the WTC Final 2025, and looking strong as a white-ball unit, they might have their shot at glory this time in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

Advertisment

Here is the SWOT Analysis of South Africa at the Champions Trophy 2025 –

Strengths –

South African team’s unique blend of youth and experience keeps them ahead of everyone in the competition.

Their ultra-strong batting line-up, with all posing great ability to win matches off their own, further puts them on the pedestal to end a trophy drought – their last being the Champions Trophy title in the inaugural edition (1998).

South Africa’s middle and lower order is perhaps the strongest among all teams, with power hitters like Heinrich Klaasen, who has the second-best strike rate among batters who have scored 150 or more runs since the last World Cup, David Miller and lanky all-rounder Marco Jansen.

Kagiso Rabada spearheading the pace attack is the best thing that happened to them since his debut, and they aim to make the most of it this time.

The selection of two prime ODI bowlers – Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi will boost their chances of chasing glory.

Advertisment

Also read | India at Champions Trophy 2025, SWOT Analysis – Does India have what it takes to win their second ICC trophy in 2 years?

Weaknesses –

Of all the factors that denied South Africa an ICC trophy over the years, a weakened temperament leads the chart.

South African batters struggle against spin on most days, with their ODI series loss to Afghanistan (in Sharjah) last year being the prime example.

Too much reliability on their middle order could turn against them, as they must have their top three keeping wickets at least till the first Powerplay in most games.

Their dismal record of just five wins in 16 ODIs played since the last World Cup (2023) could be another factor haunting them in this eight-team tournament.

Advertisment

Opportunities –

South Africa has perhaps the best chance to win an ICC trophy, their Champions Trophy title with the current squad.

Aiden Markram, their seasoned campaigner, has it in him to be their hero, both with the bat and his leadership skills.

Bavuma’s captaincy could also propel the Proteas to upset some of the best teams in this competition, with winning the event being the ultimate aim.

Threats –

A six-match losing streak heading into the Champions Trophy might give an advantage to other teams.

Proteas' inability to strike gold and absorb the pressure has cost them all these years, and despite a banger of a squad at the helm, the chances of them suffering the same fate are higher.

South Africa has to face three prime semis contenders – Australia, England and Afghanistan, and though they can beat the heavyweights, going down in crucial matches could hamper their chances.

South Africa is placed in Group B, with their first match scheduled against Afghanistan (Feb 21) before taking on Australia (Feb 25) and finally England (Mar 1) in the league stages.