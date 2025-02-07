SA20 commissioner Graeme Smith calls the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) the leader of all franchise cricket worldwide. With countless T20-based leagues flooding the cricket calendar in the competition to stay ahead of each other, India’s premier T20 tournament is head and shoulders ahead of everyone. However, Smith picked SA20 as the ‘second-best’ franchise-based T20 league, ahead of the Big Bash and England's Vitality Blast.

He said with what the IPL has given to the cricket world since its inception in 2008, where Smith played for Rajasthan Royals – the inaugural winners, the newly-added SA20, which is into its third season, can only ‘learn and improve’ with the IPL around.

Calling the IPL the undisputed king of franchise cricket, Smith acknowledged BCCI and the league’s support in helping SA20 grow and improve.

"BCCI and IPL have been amazing in supporting us and guiding us in every decision we have made. IPL is the leader in franchise cricket by far, and we can only learn from them," Graeme Smith said in an exclusive chat with PTI Bhasha.

Meanwhile, recently-retired India keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik became the first from the country to play in the SA20 (this season), representing the Paarl Royals. His team, however, fell shy in the second qualifier, losing to the two-time champions, SunRisers Eastern Cape, in Centurion on Thursday (Feb 6).

Speaking on the prospects of more Indian players joining and playing the SA20, Smith expressed excitement to welcome those available.

"We always said that we have worked with the BCCI to see what their views are for the future. South African cricket loves Indian cricketers. It is always a highlight for us to watch the talent of the Indian team whenever they come here to play," Smith said.

"If the Indian players were available, we would love to have them here. But nothing of that sort is in the pipeline. We always have conversations and probably at the IPL time, I will be there in India. We have a very good relationship with them.

"I was lucky that I played a couple of years in the IPL. We won the first edition with Rajasthan Royals in 2008,” he continued.

IPL 2025 to begin on March 21

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League will get underway from March 21, however, the final schedule is yet to be out. Kolkata Knight Riders won the last edition, beating SunRisers Hyderabad in a lop-sided final by eight wickets.

(With inputs from agencies)